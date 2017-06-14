Sara Ali Khan out, Jhanvi Kapoor in for Student of the Year 2 and Dharma Productions is going all out to promote her

Very recently reports of Sara Ali Khan signing Abhishek Kapoor’s upcoming film, Kedarnath, has left a lot of industry folks talking. The budding actress, who instantly became Karan Johar’s favourite, opted for Kapoor’s film as her debut film. But it’s not all loss for KJo as Jhanvi Kapoor is making her debut through Dharma Productions. A report on Deccan Chronicle claims that with Jhanvi onboard for Student Of The Year 2, a special team has been assigned to groom the young diva. Oh yes, a foolproof plan has been put in place to promote the yesteryear actress’ daughter. Well, she is making her debut through Dharma, so Karan is going to ensure that she strikes a chord with the audience even before her first film’s release.

A source told the portal, “A well-chalked strategy is already in place for Jhanvi to be able to get the required publicity. Her pictures are splashed all over the media, she is very well turned out at any given time, accompanies her mom almost everywhere and stories of her closeness with Ishan Khattar (Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother) is keeping the rumour mills active.” Quite an interesting turn of events, we would say.

It does come as a slight shock to learn that after all the attention KJo showered Sara with, she chose to opt out of Dharma. Looks like she followed her parents Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan’s demands, after all. You might know this very well that neither of them were too keen on their daughter making her big Bollywood break through Johar’s launchpad. We had already told you earlier how Jhanvi is being seriously groomed in terms of her fashion statements, acting, dancing and much more. Basically, all efforts are being put in order to make her a Bollywood diva, just like mommy dearest. The result surely is positive. With her huge fanbase, everybody is eager to see what Bollywood’s first female superstar’s daughter has in store for us. Aren’t you curious?

With big names like Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, working on the diva’s grooming, hopes are super high. Both the parents though, are tight-lipped about it. Stay tuned to this space for hot scoops and latest updates…