Sara Ali Khan picks Ekta Kapoor over Karan Johar for her BIG Bollywood debut? – read details

For the longest time now we have been waiting to know more details of Sara Ali Khan‘s Big Bollywood debut and now finally we have got our hands on some interesting information. Rumour has it that Sara is going to be launched by Ekta Kapoor and NOT Karan Johar. According to a report in DNA, Sara’s mother Amrita Singh, who has always taken keen interest in her daughter’s life, wants Ekta to launch her. So does that mean it’s a no no for Karan? Well, I guess… The film is going to be directed by Abhishek Kapoor who has helmed Kai Po Che before. (ALSO READ: This hot picture of Sara Ali Khan in a bikini is going VIRAL!)

DNA quoted a source close to Balaji saying, “Gattu wanted a fresh pairing for his film. He decided to cast Saif’s daughter as the female lead in the film. The team has met Sara and she has liked it. She is most likely to sign on within two weeks. Ekta is very close to Sara’s mom Amrita Singh. In fact, Ekta revived her career on the small screen when she wanted to return to acting. Amrita was also seen in Ekta’s production, A Flying Jatt, as Tiger Shroff’s mom. Amrita trusts her to launch her daughter, and has given her blessings to this project.” Now that’s interesting!

But has Sara Ali Khan herself given a thumbs up to this project? We dunno but we are awaiting a confirmation on the same. In case if she gives a nod, she will be starring opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in the movie. But didn’t we come across a pic of Sara with Harshvardhan on the sets of Bhavesh Joshi? Arrgghh.. this is so confusing! Let’s hope the diva clarifies the air around her much awaited Bollywood debut real soon! (ALSO READ: Is Harshvardhan SECRETLY meeting up Sara Ali Khan for a film? View pic)