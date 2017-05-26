Sara Ali Khan replaces Alia Bhatt as Karan Johar’s PRIZED protégé?

We all know how dearly Karan Johar dotes Alia Bhatt. The young actress is like KJo’s prized possession! In fact, he even stated during his recent FB Live that he would give away half his wealth to Alia because she is as good as a kiddo to him. Sweet, no? Well, during the live Alia also revealed something that has led us to believe that perhaps KJo’s new find, his new protege is none other than Sara Ali Khan! We’ll break it down for you. During the Live, the young actress had stated what her first Karan Johar party was like and how he went around introducing her to who’s who of the industry. She had quoted, “I really can’t forget how Karan left everything in his party and held my hand for next half an hour to introduce me to everybody.”

We hear that it was the same case for Sara last night! According to various reports floating about, the budding actress was escorted by Karan, who wanted her to meet everyone in the industry. Well, everyone in his friend’s circle. As you may know, his birthday bash had quite a lot of celebs who he has worked with in the past, present, future and of course, his favourites too. So as the throng of celebs had a gala time at the party, KJo ensured that he introduces everyone to Sara, KJo’s new protege. Considering how she will be making her debut with Dharma Productions, looks like Karan is leaving no stones unturned to make her Bollywood entry a bang on kind!

In fact, when we were going through a few inside pics from the bash, we could tell that Sara was indeed everywhere! She rubbed shoulders with Shah Rukh Khan and son Aryan as they chilled together. The diva even quashed all rivalry reports with Jhanvi Kapoor and posed for a rather sexy pic! The pic also had fashion designer Manish Malhotra but these two hotties easily stole his thunder. It does make us wonder if Jhanvi was given the same kind of treatment. Since even she will be making her debut with Dharma too, was Karan also going about introducing her to everyone? Or was it just for Sara? We’ll find out more on this.

