[PHOTOS] Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput and Abhishek Kapoor meet up to discuss her debut

Sara Ali Khan‘s much-awaited Bollywood debut is definitely taking off really soon. The star kid was spotted outside a restaurant with Sushant Singh Rajput and Abhishek Kapoor. It was reported earlier and Abhishek even confirmed that Sara will be making her debut in Bollywood with his upcoming film, Kedarnath. She will be starring opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in the film and fans are super excited for this. Everyone has been waiting for the upcoming actress to announce her debut and she has become a star even before her first film. Sara is a popular face at Bollywood parties and events.

Not just that, Sara has also proved that she is definitely ahead of everyone in the fashion game. In fact, we even loved what she was wearing when she was spotted right outside the restaurant. The star kid was wearing a grey satin romper and nude box heels. And like always, she looked gorgeous in the outfit. Sushant and Abhishek, too, posed for the paparazzi before they went ahead with their meeting. Abhishek had confirmed to India Today that Sara will be launched through his film and now we can actually believe that the film is going to take off. (ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan and Rhea Chakraborty are bonding big time over something and it’s not Harshvardhan Kapoor – watch video)

There were just way too many speculations about Sara’s Bollywood debut and we’re glad that at least one star kid has announced her debut to end the speculation. Jhanvi Kapoor and Ananya Pandey, too, are in line waiting for their respective debut films. We can’t wait to hear more about Sara’s debut though. So far, we just know the name of the film and no other details have been revealed yet. This will be Sushant’s second film with Abhishek after Kai Po Che which makes the film even more special.

Sara has been well-groomed by her stylish step-mom, Kareena Kapoor Khan, gets the best advice from dad, Saif Ali Khan and already has quite a lot of friends in the industry. While we wonder about her debut, you guys check out their pictures right here.

Are you excited for Sara’s debut? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.