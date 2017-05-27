Sara Ali Khan to make her debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath!

Speculations around Sara Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut have been never ending. Saif Ali Khan’s daughter, Sara already has a huge fan following, and they are all waiting for her to make her debut in the film industry. There were rumours that she was to star in the sequel of Student of the Year alongside Tiger Shroff, but there was no announcement made. Also, there were rumours that she will launch her career with a remake of Sairat, alongside Ishaan Khatter, but that project never took shape either. But the latest was that she will instead make her debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Now, director Abhishek Kapoor has confirmed the news, reportedly.

India Today reports that Abhishek has confirmed that Sara will make her Bollywood debut with his film titled Kedarnath. The male lead will be played by Sushant. Well, that is pretty much all that is known about this project as of now.

Abhishek is well known for movies like Rock On, Kai Po Che. In fact Sushant made his Bollywood debut with the filmmaker. To reunite with his first director must be very precious for the actor. The reunion, Sara’s launch – Kedarnath is sure going to be talked about for more than on reason.

In an interview with a news daily, Sara’s father Saif had talked about her acting inspirations,. “I told her once try to concentrate on the art. Look at people like Aamir Khan, you can make your own rules. Don’t get caught up with what it seems to be about. You can take a script and check into a Venice hotel by the canal, read your script, think etc. Be creative, see the world. If you don’t get caught up in the tiny little politics but push creativity.” he had said.Sushant

