Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath controversy intensifies as KriArj Entertainment drags Abhishek Kapoor to the High Court – read official statement

All’s clearly not going well when it comes to Sara Ali Khan’s debut film, Kedarnath. It started as a disagreement between the director and producers over the release dates of the film. The disagreement then led to a legal battle between the two. Reports of KriArj Entertainment then backing out of the film started doing rounds. KriArj then issued a statement saying that Guy In The Sky productions, which is owned by Abhishek Kapoor, tried to wriggle its way out of a binding agreement. The film is also been backed by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms. KriArj claims that Kapoor tried to cheat them and T-Series after they heavily invested in a film.

KriArj now plans to let the court take matters into its hands. In a new statement, the production house states, “In response to the various bogus statements and slanderous/defamatory material being circulated in the media by GITS against KriArj it may be noted that all such statements/articles are absolutely baseless,bogus,frivolous and without any merit or semblance of truth whatsoever and are hereby totally denied and stand rejected. There is enough material to show that KriArj has complied with all its commitments as per their understanding with AK / GITS.” (ALSO READ: Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor lands in legal soup as KriArj Entertainment plans action against him for cheating)

It continues, “As I understand there have been several serious defaults by GITS of it’s duties and obligations towards KriArj including there being severe delays in the production of the film which was completely in a mess right from the start of the ffilm for reasons solely attributable to GITS. In spite of the above KriArj provided its unconditional support to GITS and continued to make huge investments in the film till it was realised that the amounts were not being used for the right purposes. KriArj has tried to salvage the situation with GITS several times including making multiple efforts to resolve issues to no avail. KriArj , TSeries and Balaji are the rightful owners of the Film as its co producers and therefore GITS has no rights to oust KriArj out of the Film and out of it’s legal rights as producers and owners of the film.”

“We will be moving the Bombay High Court for enforcing our rights on the Film by early next week and we hope to secure the necessary reliefs from the Hon’ble Court,” the statement concludes. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.