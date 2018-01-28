Sara Ali Khan’s tiny clutch is just as costly as Katrina Kaif’s bright red dress

Whoever said fashion comes with a heavy price tag clearly doesn’t know it well. If done correct, you can afford the most exquisite fashion at a price that will make your pockets happy. But guess that’s not the case with our beloved celebs. They love to splurge on their fashion accessories and don’t mind if it burns a hole in their pockets. Opting for brands like Alexander McQueen and Bottega Venetta, Bollywood celebs stepped out in their fashion best attires and all we could do is gasp over their exorbitant prices. If a petty braided clutch can cost you a lakh, we wonder how much will the dress set you back by. Wonder which braided clutch we are talking about? Let’s help you with that. Below is the list of our celebs who flaunted some of their most expensive picks this week and we bet their prices will make you go WTF…

Sara Ali Khan

Stepping out for a casual dinner, Saif Ali Khan’s darling daughter, Sara Ali Khan paired her hot pink top with a matching braided clutch from Bottega Venetta. This clutch is pretty famous with most celebs and almost everyone owns one. But the pretty clutch comes with a heavy price tag. It will easily cost you approximately Rs 1,11,000. Yes a lakh for something as tiny as that! Foolish, we say. Also Read: Poll Results: Sara Ali Khan beats Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Pandey to become the favourite star kid of 2018

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif should stop buying red outfits. She almost has an entire wardrobe filled with the same colour and we are done with it. Attending a casual bash at Manish Malhotra’s residence last week, she opted for a bright red Alexander McQueen dress which mind you, is a bit on the costlier side. The original price of the attire, without any discount, goes up to Rs 1,20,000. What’s even worse? The outfit doesn’t even look that pricey. Also Read: Fatima Sana Shaikh is unhappy on being compared to Katrina Kaif

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt seems to be pretty fond of this red tote bag from Givenchy. She prefers it for most of her airport appearances these days and it’s smart in a way. The tote is so big and spacious, it can fit almost half of any girl’s world. And would you guys mind shelling Rs 59,000 on such a good investment? Well, we would definitely mind!

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra’s bizarre black sweater with colourful tassels on it might not be a delight for your eyes and we share the same feeling. The only good thing about this weird attire is the price we have to pay for it. The black sweater from Zadig and Voltaire will cost you a mere Rs 12,800 which isn’t as heavy as that of Katrina Kaif’s dress and pretty decent. But then again, why would anyone shell 12K on something as horrendous as that?

Kriti Sanon

Can you guess the cost of Kriti Sanon’s sweatshirt? Well you might expect it to be anything below Rs 5,000 but unfortunately that’s not the case. Priyanka’s sweater was at least thick and woollen enough to justify Rs 12,000 but paying approximately the same amount for Kriti’s sweatshirt is so not done. The Monisha Jaisingh sweatshirt will cost you Rs 11,999!