Sara Tendulkar’s stalker arrested, confessed ‘a strike of lightning’ confirmed she was his wife

In a celebrity’s world, being harassed by stalkers is no longer uncommon. Recently, Sara Tendulkar, daughter of Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar filed a complaint against a stalker who had been harassing her for weeks. The culprit in question goes by the name Debkumar Maity who hails from West Bengal.. He was recently arrested but things took a bizarre turn when he revealed his reason for stalking her. He revealed he fell in love after seeing her on Television. But guess what confirmed his love for her? A strike of lightning!

“I looked up in the sky and asked, ‘Is Sara Tendulkar my wife?’, and lightning struck to confirm it. I said it on the phone when I called Tendulkar’s office. I used to say, in broken Hindi, ‘Sara Tendulkar is my life and I want to marry her. He even has a tattoo inked on his wrist that says Deb and Sara. He got the tattoo in 2011 when Sara was just 13 years old. Ships, trains stop at my sight. Even I am the best in the world. I do not regret any of my decisions.” His family has blamed his mentally unstable conditions for his actions. The stalker had been harassing Sara by making umpteen calls. He even dared to visit Tendulkar’s office and put forth a marriage proposal.

This is not the first time Sara has been harassed. As per reports, a techie was recently arrested for making a fake profile of Sara on Twitter.