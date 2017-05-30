Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Take 2, Episode 3: Jasmine is pregnant with Roshesh’s child and Maya is helpless

The third episode of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Take 2 is out. Titled ‘Rosesh Ki Shaadi’, the episode focuses on Rosesh(Rajesh Kumar) and Jasmine Mirani, his Kathwaadi girlfriend. Rosesh’s fondness for Jasmine has gone a notch higher and now he has made up his mind to marry her. Without informing his dear momma Maya Sarabhai (Ratna Pathak Shah), he gets his wedding invitation cards made. While Roshesh’s ‘betrayal’ is in itself a good enough reason for Maya to be upset, Jasmine’s outrageously middle-class (and unintentionally hilarious) vocabulary and Gujarati accent adds up to her misery.

After a lot of ups and downs in the episode, we get to know that Jasmine is pregnant with Roshesh’s child. What has come as a shock for Maya, has come as a huge reassurance for Indravadhan (Satish Shah), who has always doubted Rosesh’s ‘manliness’. All in all, the third episode was a delight to watch. While, Indravadhan’s comebacks and Maya’s punches were bang on, it was Jasmine who stole the show with statements like, ‘orgasmic farming’ (for organic farming) and ‘super prostitution’ (instead of superstition). The actress seems to have totally embodied the character of Jasmine as she unapologetically flaunts her Kathyawadi accent.

Unlike Monisha (Rupali Ganguly), Jasmine does not even try to woo Maya. She is confident and outspoken. She likes to take lead and doesn’t mince words. We can’t wait to see how would Maya Sarabhai deal with yet another middle-class bahu!