Sarah Silverman ends her four-year long relationship with Michael Sheen

Sarah Silverman and Michael Sheen have called it quits after nearly four years of dating. The Grammy-nominated comedienne, 47, shared the news on Twitter on Monday. “The great @michaelsheen & I consciously uncoupled over Christmas,” she tweeted. (ALSO READ: Michael Sheen: I would love to come and do something in India. It will be amazing)

The great @michaelsheen & I consciously uncoupled over Christmas. I mean, not “over Christmas” – like that wasn’t the fight that ended it. No fight. We just live in different countries & it got hard. Felt we should just tell y’all so u stop askin, “How’s Michael/How’s Sarah?” — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 5, 2018

“I mean, not ‘over Christmas’ – like that wasn’t the fight that ended it. No fight. We just live in different countries & it got hard. Felt we should just tell y’all so u stop askin, ‘How’s Michael/How’s Sarah?” she said in another tweet. Page Six reported that they starting dating in January 2014. They also starred alongside one another for two seasons of the Showtime drama “Masters of Sex.”