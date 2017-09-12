Sargun Mehta kisses hubby Ravi Dubey and poses with her girl gang at her late birthday bash – view pics

Sargun Mehta celebrated her birthday on 6th September 2017 but her friends threw her a birthday bash last night. And it looks like one fun party. Sargun had her entire girl gang with her and her husband Ravi Dubey, who made her birthday more special for her. Sargun cut her birrthday cake and fed Ravi a piece of it. The two even kissed each other after that and it’s so cute. A fan club posted the video on their account and it’s damn sweet. We got some inside pictures of the party off the social media just for you guys.

Ridhi also put up a few group selfies with Sargun and captioned the images, “‘When you find people who not only tolerate your quirks but celebrate them with glad cries of ‘me too!’ Be sure to cherish them. Because those weirdos are your tribe.’ Pls meet some of the weirdos of my life! Whether we meet less or more. We are all heart and genuine♥️♥️ #aboutlastnight #sargunkibirthdayparty”. Ridhi Dogra, Asha Negi and Sanaya Irani were also grooving with the birthday girl and posing with her for pictures. Check out these pictures of the birthday bash and an inside video of Ravi and Sargun kissing each other right here. (ALSO READ: Ravi Dubey’s birthday wish for wife Sargun Mehta will make you yearn for a man like him)

@sargunmehta #sargunmehta A post shared by Aiman Rajput (@aiman.rajput198) on Sep 12, 2017 at 3:47am PDT

@sargunmehta #sargunmehta A post shared by Aiman Rajput (@aiman.rajput198) on Sep 12, 2017 at 5:09am PDT

#sanayairani #sargunmehta #riddhidogra #ashanegi A post shared by Arshi (@arshimoon) on Sep 12, 2017 at 4:39am PDT

It looks like one hell of a birthday, doesn’t it? We wish the actress loads of happiness and many more birthday bashes to go.

What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.