Sassy Benafsha Soonawalla gives it back to trolls by posting another HOT pic!

It has been a while since sexy Benafsha Soonawalla exited the Bigg Boss 11 house. The lady jetted off to Thailand for a vacation post that. Her snaps from her vacation went viral as Benafsha killed it in a monochrome and golden bikini. The leggy lass is extremely confident about her body and also flaunted a blue fringed bikini inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. However, some people decided to troll Ben about posing in a bikini. Not one to take nonsense, Benafsha decided to give it back to them. The hot VJ posted another sexy picture with a message for all her haters and trolls.

Suuup A post shared by Benafsha Soonawalla (@benafshasoonawalla) on Jan 16, 2018 at 10:43pm PST

On the show, she grabbed headlines with her proximity to Priyank Sharma. Many speculated about their relationship but she maintained he was just a good friend. She later told everyone, “Every conversation with Priyank was in good fun and humour. I would catch hold of him later and we would laugh about it. I did it to tease him and make him awkward and then I would laugh about it and make fun of him! The laughing part was not shown. If I had to fake a relationship, I’m not a fool to keep mentioning V (Varun Sood) a lot of times through Bigg Boss.” Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…