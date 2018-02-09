Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar all set to make her Bollywood debut with JP Dutta’s Paltan – view pic!

Now, this is a real surprise. After Ankita Lokhande and Mouni Roy, another TV diva is ready to make her Bollywood debut. Yes, we are talking about the beautiful Dipika Kakar who is going to be seen on JP Dutta’s Paltan. The actress did not tom-tom about it but posted on Instagram that she is really proud to be part of a film directed by the man who gave us Border. We don’t know whom Dipika is paired opposite but she joins the cast that has names like Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary, Arjun Rampal, Siddhant Kapoor and others. The film is about relationships formed within a regiment and how families get involved. (Also Read: Dipika Kakar of Sasural Simar Ka sums up the emotion of being a proud home owner in a poem; watch video!)

The shoot is now happening in Chandigarh and we don't know if Dipika has joined the unit or not. A few days back, we informed you that Esha Gupta has joined the unit as Arjun Rampal's wife. Actress Sonal Chauhan of Jannat fame is also in the film. Given the earthy milieu of JP Dutta's films, Dipika with her lovely Indian looks and grace is a perfect fit. The actress is a household name after Sasural Simar Ka but we feel people saw her versatility on Entertainment Ki Raat. She has also launched her clothing line, Sitara's Elegance.

JP Dutta who is known for his emotional tales about soldiers told a publication in a statement, "The emotions we are dealing with here are more complex and varied. It's about the relationship the soldiers leave behind and how it affects the families. Border dealt with the soldiers' love interests, but Paltan will also showcase their siblings and parents. It will also display the soldiers' brotherhood, as they save each other when at war." Dipika also won hearts on Nach Baliye 8, where she proved that she is a good dancer too.