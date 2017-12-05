Sasural Simar Ka completes 2000 episodes, Rohan Mehra and Keerti Kelkar share their excitement – watch videos

This year went by with news about Sasural Simar Ka going off-air but the show has now completed 2000 episodes. Rohan Mehra, Jayati Bhatia, Keerti Kelkar have all recorded videos expressing what they feel about reaching this milestone. Sasural Simar Ka is the only show on television that falls under every category from fantasy fiction and drama to comedy and horror. Dipika Kakkar was the original Simar and Keeri replaced her when she decided to walk out of the show. Though the show was scheduled to go off-air, it got an extension and is still running on television. It was one show that was immensely popular for its unique plots.

Though it seems like the makers have dialed down the crazy after Dipika walked out of the show. Dheeraj Dhoopar, who played Prem, also quit the show after Dipika and is now seen as Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya. Rohan Mehra was replaced in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai last year during his stint in Bigg Boss 10. The show hasn’t been in the news much since the writers have now shifted to regular saas bahu drama. It was SSK’s content that ensured it got good TRPs and was the most talked about. (ALSO READ: Dheeraj Dhoopar ADMITS he found all Sasural Simar Ka jokes to be really funny – watch video)

Here’s what the actors have to say.

.@keerti07‘s Is super excited on completing 2000 episodes, here’s what she has to say. #SSKCompletes2000 pic.twitter.com/sZAz51B7kt — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 5, 2017

.@rohan4747 shares his excitement on completing 2000 episodes of #SasuralSimarKa. RT if you are excited too. #SSKCompletes2000 pic.twitter.com/euCt3T7gUo — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 5, 2017

Surprisingly fans have been congratulating the makers and actors for achieving the milestone instead of trolling them. There are hardly any memes or negative tweets about the show on Twitter. I guess SSK’s trolling days are over. Though we loved the memes, we think it’s nice people are not trolling something for once on social media. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.