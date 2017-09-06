Alas! Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka gets an extension; Rohan Mehra confirms

Just when we took a sigh of relief that Indian television’s most trolled show Sasural Simar Ka is FINALLY going off air, we got to hear today that it has got an extension. The show was supposed to end by 19th September and Arjun Bijlani and Aalisha Panwar’s show, Ishq Mein Mar Jawaan, was expected to replace it but the makers seem to have changed their plans.

Rohan Mehra, who joined the show a few months back, confirmed it. He revealed that the news came as a surprise for them too as a few of them had already made up travel plans as they were told that the show is ending. “Yes, the show has got an extension. We aren’t shooting today as the creative team is now figuring out the story line ahead. It’s good news for the actors. However, this piece of news also came as a surprise to us as most of us had already made travel plans, including me, for next week as our last shoot date was to be this week,” Rohan told Times of India.

Rohan entered the show after six years of its run. He was shown to have a love triangle with Simar’s daughters. It still remains to be seen as to how will the writers take the story forward. The actor had earlier confessed that the reports of the show going off air had been going on before he even entered the show. But, he was in for a shock when the producers finally conveyed to them that they are shutting the show in September.

Rohan was quoted by TOI as saying, “We have been told that the show is going off air early this month. I am not shocked, as these rumours had been floating even before I became a part of it. Honestly, I had thought twice before taking it up, but every project involves a certain amount of risk. Come to think of it, there are new shows that end within a month as well. So, ‘SSK’ has been a short yet great journey for me, as I got to play a different character. There are no regrets; it’s better to be part of a show, which is ending on a high note.”