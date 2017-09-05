Sasural Simar Ka: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kapil Sharma have all been through heaven and hell in this drama

One of the most popular and bizarre shows, Sasural Simar Ka, is going to end. We broke the news exclusively to you last month. We’re feeling all sorts of emotions like happiness, sadness, relief and everything. Some of us here are guessing that the makers have lost their best stash which is why they are finding it difficult to come up with the unique tracks that they’re so popular for. I mean, with Game Of Thrones Season 7 becoming such a rage, we were expecting so much from the writers of Sasural Simar Ka. If we could we would definitely make George RR Martin watch the entire series so he feels a little inspired. He would come up with ways to NOT kill the favourite characters after looking at how Simar even survived mosquito repellents.

But since the show is finally coming to an end, we can’t help but revisit some moments from the show where Bollywood celebs helped Simar grow and evolve. They helped her grow as a person and turn into a fly and turn back into a human to fight the Gods for her family. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Urmila Matondkar, Terence Lewis and Kapil Sharma have made special appearances on the show to promote their films. (ALSO READ: Dheeraj Dhoopar ADMITS he found all Sasural Simar Ka jokes to be really funny – watch video)

Shah Rukh Khan, Urmila Matondkar and Terence Lewis were a part of the show in its early days. The days where the show actually focused on realistic problems and to an extent, women empowerment. When Simar participated in a dance competition called Chak Dhoom Dhoom without telling her father, who was against it, these three B-Town celebs entered the show as the competition’s judge. SRK was a part of the sane phase of the show where the writers smoked normal stuff. And Dipika Kakkar, who is known as Simar despite walking out of the show, couldn’t keep her hands off him. We don’t blame her! Check out their cute selfie here.

Kapil entered the show to add some more humour to it. The comedian made the bahus of the family play some crazy games. We’ve got a BTS video of Kapil rehearsing with the bahus for you guys here. Check it out.

Since we keep the best for the last, Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor also entered the show to save Mataji and the family from some goons. The actors made an appearance in the show to promote Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. This was when the makers had a collaborated with Swaragini and SSK for a maha-episode. You can watch the episode right here.

Well, we’re not sure how to feel now that SSK is actually coming to an end but we definitely enjoyed trolling the show. We’re gonna miss it terribly! Or are we? And it’s not just us but even the cast of the show couldn’t help laughing at the trolls. Dheeraj Dhoopar, who played the main lead, revealed to us in an exclusive interview about how the cast reacted to all the social media jokes. Watch it right here.



Tell us what you think about the show in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.