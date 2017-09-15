Save the date! Here’s when Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai, Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan and Rani Mukerji’s Hichki will release

2018 will be a great year if we look at the kind of films that are releasing. Nearly every big and small actors have their films releasing next year and most of them are biggies. Yash Raj Films have come out with their movie calendar which boasts of some of the best films of the year. The production house revealed the release dates of their upcoming movies and we have them all here for you.

The calendar begins with Tiger Zinda Hai which releases on December 22. It is one of the biggest films that Bollywood is waiting to watch this year. Salman Khan returns as the love struck Tiger along with his Zoya Katrina Kaif. Ek Tha Tiger ended with them absconding. While people searched for them, these two were busy romancing everywhere in the world. The sequel will take the story forward, something made Tiger and Zoya return to their origin and we will know why soon.

Also read: Woah! Aditya Chopra is so impressed with Katrina Kaif’s performance in Tiger Zinda Hai that he has gifted her a car? Watch video

Next up will be Hichki, Rani Mukerji’s comeback to the big screen after a hiatus and a baby, Hichki which will release on February 23. Her last film Mardaani did a fairly decent job at the box office and thus expectations from her next are pretty huge. In an official statement, Rani had said, “I was looking for a script that would challenge and excite me, and Hichki came my way. Each of us has a weakness that pulls us back. It could be a disability or any condition but if we just look at it as simply a hiccup, we can emerge as a winner. It won’t come in the way of achieving our dreams. Hichki is built on this positive premise and I decided to take it up.”

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar releases on August 3 and Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma’s Sui Dhaga will release on September 28. But it is November 7 or Diwali, which will see one of the biggest releases of 2018, Thugs of Hindostan. Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan are working in a film for the first time and we can’t wait for this action adventure to unfold.