Say hello to Salman Khan and his snazzy take on athleisure layering for Being Human

It absolutely goes without saying that no one in tinsel town does casual and laidback like Salman Khan. Oozing a dapper demeanor in each of his appearances, his casual looks have us hooked. Keeping a close eye on his stylish shenanigans, we as fashion lovers spotted a raging international trend pulled off effortlessly in a signature swag by the Bhai of Bollywood. Athleisure is raging trend that’s gripped B-town, making their stylish transition from the runway to the celeb wardrobes. Cashing on the World Environment Day, Salman Khan and his team launched Being Human e-bicycles in Mumbai which are battery-powered bicycles and an extension of Salman Khan’s love for cycling. Going for an all black look, Salman Khan stunned us with his minimal athleisure style and here’s how he did it.

Being Trendy – Salman Khan

Dishing a simple look of black frayed muscle tee teamed with track pants with an overlay of workout shorts, from Being Human, Salman rounded up the look with white trainers.

BL Style Verdict

Minimal yet stylish with an ample dash of style, we quite like Salman’s quirky take on the raging international trend of layering that involves sporting shorts over track pants- a trend international pop sensation Justin Bieber is quite known for.

Style Rating

With a style sense that resonates strongly with his personality, we quite like Salman Khan’s laid back take on athleisure.