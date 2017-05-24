SAY WHAT? Aly Goni CONFIRMS his exit from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

And he finally walks out! Aly Goni, who plays Romi in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has quit the show and confirmed it on social media with an emotional post. The actor posted a picture on social media with Karan Patel and wrote,” It’s been almost 4 years now I met this man @karan9198 and I never thought that this man is going to be my favorite person my elder brother my best friend my family here.. thank u so much yhm no matter where ever I will be working next but he will be always and only brother and yes no one can take his place ever I love u bhai thank u for everyyyything #bhaibhai #karaly #highonlife “.

Karan also got pretty emotional at his message and wrote,” @alygoni … chote u are and always will be my baby brother … i swear i have tears while i write this. I loovveee you beyond brotherhood meri jaan …! Mmwaahh ..!” That is some bromance you don’t get to see on a daily basis. There was buzz about Aly quitting YHM a couple of months back but the actor had exclusively confirmed with us that he will not be doing so for quite some time and also revealed that he had been looking at a few other interesting projects. (ALSO READ: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Aly Goni has a crush on this Beyhadh actress – read to find out)

Check out his Instagram post right here.

Breaks your heart, doesn’t it? Karan and Aly have been best buddies for a really long time. The two even go to the same gym and often pose selfies with each other from the gym. They are definitely going to miss each other more than fans miss Aly on the show.

But we wish the actor lots of luck and we hope to see him as a lead in another show. What do you think? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.