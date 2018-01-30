Say what! Sara Ali Khan can’t sign any film before Kedarnath’s release

Kedarnath has been in the news for all the right and wrong reasons. While the film marks the acting debut of star kid Sara Ali Khan (daughter of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan), it also drew criticism for planning to clash with Shah Rukh Khan‘s Zero at the box office. Now, as per latest developments, director Abhishek Kapoor is not allowing Sara Ali Khan to sign any film before Kedarnath’s release. Earlier Anushka Sharma had also approached Sara for her production venture but she couldn’t sign on the dotted line due to director Abhishek Kapoor’s clause.

So, for all movie buffs, who want to see Sara Ali Khan after Kedarnath, have to wait for a much longer time. The pilgrimage story is one of the more ambitious projects of Abhishek and the director is leaving no stone unturned to make it a visual extravaganza. Before, the makers had spent a whopping Rs 7 crore to create a set of Kedarnath in Mumbai’s film city where they wanted to depict the flood scene. (Also Read: Exclusive! Vikas Gupta reveals the story behind his viral picture with Sara Ali Khan)

While Sara Ali Khan will make her first silver screen appearance in December with Kedarnath, lead actor Sushant Singh Rajput has three films lined up for this year. SSR will be first seen in Drive, along with Jacqueline Fernandez. The film is produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and directed by Dostana’s Tarun Mansukhani. Post that, he’ll be seen India’s first comedy 3D film, which features the ensemble the cast of Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh.

As of now, Kedarnath is targeting a release on December 21 and will lock horns with SRK’s Zero at the box office.