Scarlett Johansson finalises her divorce with husband Romain Dauriac – read details

Scarlett Johansson has settled her custody battle and finalised her divorce from Romain Dauriac. The former couple submitted a sealed settlement in Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday. The Avengers star sued Dauriac in March, asking for primary custody of their three-year-old daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac. However, Dauriac was opposing the move. “He would like to move to France with his daughter and Ms. Johansson does a lot of traveling,” his lawyer Harold Mayerson has said earlier. She wrote back in the court papers at that time that their marriage was irretrievably broken. They got married in 2014. After splitting, they had an informal co-parenting agreement to spend every other week with the child. The deal dissolved when Johansson asked for a shorter schedule to accommodate her work travel. (ALSO READ – Gal Gadot, Megan Fox, Scarlett Johansson – 7 Hollywood stars you might not know are working moms too)

Now that she has settled the battle with her husband, Johansson will travel and start working on an untitled Avengers film. In the meantime, she will also be seen in Avengers: Infinity War next, which releases next year. Anyway, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest scoops and updates about Hollywood right here…