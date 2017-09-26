“Definitely no rip off”, says Secret Ballot producer on Rajkummar Rao’s Newton plagiarism row

Rajkummar Rao‘s Newton has hit the right chord with not just the critics but with the audiences as well. On the day of its release it was announced that the film is been selected as India’s official entry into Oscars. As soon as the news broke out it became a hot property among the movie watching audience and also the collections of the film were aided by it. However, as they say bouquets and brickbats go hand in hand. Suddenly, it was all over the news that the film is a rip-off of award winning 2001 Iranian film Raye makhfi aka Secret Ballot. There were many on social media who cried foul and demanded that its entry into Oscars should be reconsidered. It took the likes of Anurag Kashyap to instill some sense into everyone as he tweeted in support of the film, “Newton is an award winner from Berlin Fest and I can promise you those curators watch more films in a year than rest of us do in a lifetime.” and if that was not enough he used his clout as an Internationally acclaimed filmmaker and contacted the producer of the Iranian film Secret Ballot. Also read: Newton movie review: Rajkummar Rao aces once again in this satirical clash of ideologies and reality

This is what happened, “With over enthusiastic media and our cinephiles with over active imagination .. who called “Newton” a copy of “Secret Ballot” ..here is what the producer of “Secret Ballot ” said to me after watching Newton. I requested the link of Newton from its director and send it to Marco Muller , the producer. And he wrote back “A pretty decent film, definitely no rip off from our Secret Ballot (even if the general concept is the same )” and then I asked him if I can share his response on Social Media ? He replied ,”please feel free as you see fit, there is not even a hint of plagiarisation” .. below is the screen shot.” Also read: Oh No! Priyanka Chopra is NOT happy with Newton’s entry at Oscars 2018 – here’s why

Earlier the director of the film Amit Masurkar too released a statement clearing out the doubt. His statement read, “I remember after I wrote the script just before I was going to shoot, a friend told me about Secret Ballot. Since the film was on YouTube I watched bits and pieces but that was very different I felt. A lady polling officer goes door to door. Also, there is some kind of romantic track which is not in Newton. I knew someday people will draw similarities but what can one do? When you write a story there is a possibility that someone else must have written a similar story somewhere in the world.” Also read: Did you know Rajkummar Rao lost his mother while he was shooting Newton?

