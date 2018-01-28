Secret Superstar box office collection China day 10: Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim’s film crosses the Rs 400 crore mark

Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim’s Secret Superstar continued set new benchmarks at the Chinese box office. The musical drama showed substantial growth on today and has crossed the 400 crore mark. It now stands with the grand total of Rs 418 crore. In fact, today Secret Superstar reclaimed the no. 1 position from Maze Runner: The Death Cure. The film is expected to achieve the Rs 500 crore benchmark by this week.

#SecretSuperstarInChina has crossed ₹ 400 Cr Mark.. After the 2nd weekend, it has grossed US$ 65.72 Million [₹ 418 Crs] in #China Reclaimed No.1 spot on Sunday from #MazeRunnerTheDeathCure — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 28, 2018

With the humongous success of Secret Superstar, Aamir Khan continues to rule over the Chinese box office like his previous films like Dangal and PK. In fact, Secret Superstar had crushed the lifetime business of PK in just three days in the China market. The story of Secret Superstar revolves around a girl from a Muslim conservative family named Insia Malik, who dreams to become a popular singer. (Also Read: Box office report: Ranveer Singh’s Padmaavat has already become bigger than Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 and Aamir Khan’s Dangal; here’s how)