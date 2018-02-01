Secret Superstar box office collection China day 14: Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim’s film crosses the Rs 500 crore mark

Aamir Khan once again showcased the power of his stardom at the Chinese box office. After performing extremely well at the domestic market, Secret Superstar has now crossed the Rs 500 crore milestone in China. The musical drama has achieved this benchmark in just two weeks at the b0x office. Actor Aamir Khan is now the Indian star who has three $ 100 million grossers at the worldwide box office – Dangal, PK and Secret Superstar.

. @aamir_khan ‘s #SecretSuperstarInChina crosses the 500 Cr Gross Mark.. At the end of 2 weeks, it’s #China gross has reached $78.45 Million [₹ 502.08 Crs ] A remarkable achievement by any standards! 👏👏 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 1, 2018

The story of Secret Superstar revolves around a girl from a Muslim conservative family named Insia Malik, who dreams to become a popular singer. By looking at the stupendous success of Secret Superstar it seems Aamir Khan knows how to attract the audience from the Chinese market. The similar but crucial element, which was present in both Dangal and Secret Superstar was the emotional and inspirational journey around women. (Also Read: Aamir Khan called Shah Rukh Khan to discuss Secret Superstar’s success in China; here’s what happened next)

Directed by Advait Chandan, the film also stars Meher Vij and Raj Arjun in key roles. Apart from enjoying a successful in the domestic market, Secret Superstar also won three Filmfare awards in the category of Best supporting actress (Meher Vij), Best actress critics (Zaira Wasim) and Best singer (Meghna Mishra). Salman Khan’s 2015 blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan is also slated to release on March 2 in China as Little Lolita Monkey God Uncle. With 8000 screens, we hope the Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer follows the success of Aamir Khan’s films in this market. Coming back to Secret Superstar, do you think it will beat Dangal’s lifetime collections at the Chinese box office? Share your thoughts in the comment section below