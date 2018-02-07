Secret Superstar box office collection China day 18: Aamir Khan’s film crosses the Rs 600 crore mark

Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar continues to achieve new benchmarks at the Chinese box office. The musical drama has now crossed the Rs 600 crore mark there and stands with the total business of Rs 617.45 crore. Despite new releases, the film has managed to stick to the top position, which itself shows that how much the film has been loved by the Chinese audience.

The story of Secret Superstar revolves around a girl from a Muslim conservative family named Insia Malik, who dreams to become a popular singer. By looking at the stupendous success of Secret Superstar it seems Aamir Khan knows how to attract the audience from the Chinese market. The similar but crucial element, which was present in both Dangal and Secret Superstar was the emotional and inspirational journey around women. (Also Read: [Video] Aamir Khan and Fatima watch Katrina as she grooves to the title track of Thugs Of Hindostan)

Directed by Advait Chandan, the film also stars Meher Vij and Raj Arjun in key roles. Apart from enjoying a successful in the domestic market, Secret Superstar also won three Filmfare awards in the category of Best supporting actress (Meher Vij), Best actress critics (Zaira Wasim) and Best singer (Meghna Mishra). Salman Khan’s 2015 blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan is also slated to release on March 2 in China as Little Lolita Monkey God Uncle. With 8000 screens, we hope the Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer follows the success of Aamir Khan’s films in this market. Coming back to Secret Superstar, do you think it will beat Dangal’s lifetime collections at the Chinese box office? Share your thoughts in the comment section below