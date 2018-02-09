Secret Superstar box office collection China day 20: Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim’s film crosses the Rs 650 crore mark

Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar has continued its dominance at the Chinese box office. In just 20 days, the musical drama has raked in 651 crore there. Despite new releases, the film has managed to stick to the top position, which itself shows that how much the film has been loved by the Chinese audience. In fact, Secret Superstar has now become the fourth Indian film to gross over Rs 800 crore at the worldwide box office after Dangal, Baahubali 2 and PK.

With @aamir_khan ‘s #SecretSuperstar doing $101.10 Million [₹ 651 Crs] in #China , it also crosses ₹ 800 Cr GBOC Mark at the WW Box office.. Only 4 Indian Movies have done ₹ 800 Cr GBOC WW.. They are: 1. #Dangal 2. #Baahubali2 3. #PK 4. #SecretSuperstar — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 9, 2018

The story of Secret Superstar revolves around a girl from a Muslim conservative family named Insia Malik, who dreams to become a popular singer. By looking at the stupendous success of Secret Superstar it seems Aamir Khan knows how to attract the audience from the Chinese market. The similar but crucial element, which was present in both Dangal and Secret Superstar was the emotional and inspirational journey around women. (Also Read: Katrina Kaif clicks a picture on the sets of Thugs Of Hindostan and Aamir Khan gets trolled; view pics)

Directed by Advait Chandan, the film also stars Meher Vij and Raj Arjun in key roles. Apart from enjoying a successful in the domestic market, Secret Superstar also won three Filmfare awards in the category of Best supporting actress (Meher Vij), Best actress critics (Zaira Wasim) and Best singer (Meghna Mishra). Salman Khan’s 2015 blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan is also slated to release on March 2 in China as Little Lolita Monkey God Uncle. With 8000 screens, we hope the Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer follows the success of Aamir Khan’s films in this market. Coming back to Secret Superstar, do you think it will beat Dangal’s lifetime collections at the Chinese box office? Share your thoughts in the comment section below!