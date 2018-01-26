Secret Superstar box office collection China day 7: Aamir Khan’s film will cross the Rs 300 crore mark soon

Aamir Khan‘s film Secret Superstar is refusing to slow down in China. As if debuting on the top spot last week wasn’t enough, the film is creating records every day. It just took the film only a few days to earn more than Rs 200 crore and now, it is already reaching the Rs 300 crore mark. In just seven days, it has earned a whopping Rs 293.18 crore. It doesn’t seem that the film will stop minting money anytime sooner. (Also read: Aamir Khan reaches Shanghai to promote Secret Superstar and gets mobbed – view pics)

We already told you how Secret Superstar is a gamechanger in terms of money distribution between Chinese and Indian distributors. For the first time, an Indian film has entered into a revenue share model. As explained by China Insider, “Here, in a system that more closely resembles a traditional foreign sales model, the original rights holder is entitled to share box office revenue with China Film Group above and beyond the initial advance, with the local distributor taking a cut as the “distribution agent.” Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, which grossed $92 million on its opening weekend and was allowed to share in Chinese revenue once it passed the RMB 500 million mark, was the first major success to employ this model.” So this time Aamir Khan will not get only 20 percent of the profit that the film is making in China unlike Dangal.

#SecretSuperstar closes Week 1 on a SPLENDID NOTE in China… Nears ₹ 300 cr in 7 days… SENSATIONAL…

Fri $ 6.92 mn

Sat $ 10.59 mn

Sun $ 9.94 mn

Mon $ 5.04 mn

Tue $ 4.91 mn

Wed $ 4.52 mn

Thu $ 4.23 mn

Total: $ 46.15 million [₹ 293.18 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 26, 2018

But critics from China don’t think it will be able to overtake Dangal’s total collection there because soon the theatres will be flooded with new releases to benefit from the Chinese New Year period. But till then, the film will be able to earn enough to become yet another success for Aamir Khan in China.