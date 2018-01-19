Secret Superstar box office collection day 1 China: Zaira Wasim’s film beats Dangal to become the biggest debut by an Indian film

Aamir Khan has done it again. There is something about this actor that China can’t get over. They just love to love him. Thus even if a film doesn’t have the actor in the lead, they will watch it on priority. That’s why Secret Superstar managed to beat Dangal. By earning $7.6M/$7.51M, SS has done the unfathomable. Dangal had earned $2.35mn in its opening day. Aren’t these numbers just unbelievable? (Also read: Secret Superstar, Hindi Medium: 5 movies of 2017 which proved budget and content is the new superstar in the industry)

China box office revealed the numbers saying,

SECRET SUPERSTAR opened in 1st place on Friday with an est. ¥41M ($6.4M), easily besting DANGAL’s ¥15M opening day to score the biggest debut ever for an Indian film in China. WOM is excellent, 9.5 on Maoyan. pic.twitter.com/bz8XLYCAXs — China Box Office (@ChinaBoxOffice) January 19, 2018

Famous journalist Surendhar MK also revealed the figures saying…

#SecretSuperstarInChina: Day One: ($7.6M/$7.51M) with/without online ticketing fees. Humongous Day One opening. Admissions – 1607822, Shows – 49224. -More than thrice the opening day of #Dangal ($2.35). -All-time No.1 Opening for an Indian film. -Tops China box office! pic.twitter.com/rpSuhHZ1zT — Surendhar MK (@SurendharMK) January 19, 2018

It is unbelievable that Secret Superstar would beat Dangal in China. The latter resonated with the people there because it spoke about a social evil even they are trying to fight. Female foeticide is a menace in China as well. SS has been a surprise hit of 2017 and Aamir had called it a ‘superhit’ as well. But box office numbers are just one of the many ways to look at a film’s success, according to the actor. He told IANS earlier, “Box office numbers are just one yardstick about the success of a film. If you see the numbers, we have earned double than the budget of the film. Normally, the film which recover it’s cost is called a hit, then this film should be called a super hit,” he said.