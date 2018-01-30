Secret Superstar box office collection day 11: Aamir Khan’s film is within striking distance of Rs 450 crore

Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim‘s Secret Superstar seems to be unstoppable at the China box office. After crossing the Rs 400 crore mark on day 10, the movie has ended up within striking distance of Rs 450 crore at the end of day 11. The movie has set the cash registers ringing ever since it released on January 19 and looks like there is no stopping the film. Talking about the detailed box office collection breakdown and the current trends, trade analyst and industry tracker – Ramesh Bala mentioned on Twitter, “#SecretSuperstarInChina does $3.19 Million on Monday – Jan 29th. Taking the 11-day #China total to $69.45 Million [Rs 442.19 crore]. The movie is nearing the Rs 600 crore worldwide gross box office collection mark. Has Overtaken #Sultan – Now, the 5th Highest Grossing Hindi Movie of All-time worldwide.”

Secret Superstar has broken several box office records at the China as well as the worldwide market, courtesy the film’s humongous success in the country. Aamir Khan’s film had an average run at the Indian domestic box office and he just had a small cameo in the film, so achieving such a fantastic feat in China is just amazing. All this has been possible courtesy the fantastic pre release buzz, Aamir’s popularity and the heartwarming message associated with the film. The message has resonated with the people in China and they have loved the plot. They have been raving about the movie on social media. (ALSO READ – Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar BEATS Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai to become the Biggest Worldwide Bollywood grosser of 2017)

However, looking at the current trends, we expect Secret Superstar to end its box office run in China with a lifetime collection of Rs 700 – 750 crore. Though it won’t be able to beat Dangal‘s box office record in China (Rs 1200 plus crore), it has still achieved the unthinkable. Anyway, what do you guys have to say about Secret Superstar‘s record breaking run at the Chinese market? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below. Also with the movie continuing its marvellous run at the China box office, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about Secret Superstar right here!