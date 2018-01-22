Secret Superstar China box office collection day 3: Aamir Khan’s film rakes in Rs 175 crore in first weekend, crushes Dangal’s record

Aamir Khan‘s Secret Superstar did not perform so well at the Indian box office, but looks like it has gone on a record breaking run at the Chinese ticket window. The film opened phenomenally well after receiving fantastic advance bookings. And after shattering Dangal‘s opening day record in China, Secret Superstar continued growing over the first weekend. And with that, the film managed to rake in a mind boggling amount of Rs 175 crore in the first three days. Talking about the detailed box office collections. trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#SecretSuperstar packs a SOLID PUNCH in its opening weekend in China. Close to Rs 175 crore in 3 days. MIND-BOGGLING indeed. Fri $ 6.88 million, Sat $ 10.50 million, Sun $ 9.84 million. Total : $ 27.22 million [Rs 174.10 crore].”

Not only is this a huge collection, but a fantastic achievement by Secret Superstar. In fact, the film has also crushed the first weekend box office collection record held by Dangal (Rs 72.68 crore). Released in a screen space similar to Dangal (7000 screens), Secret Superstar has been able to perform so well courtesy the tremendous buzz around the film, the superstar’s popularity in the country and fantastic reviews that the film received. We expect the film to continue raking in the moolah, but will it be able to beat Dangal‘s lifetime collections in China (more than Rs 1200 crore)? Well, that’s something to wait and watch out for. (ALSO READ – Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar mints over Rs 100 crore in China on day 2; surpassing the film’s lifetime collections in India)

Secret Superstar had an average run at the domestic box office, raking in Rs 64 crore in its lifetime run. The film got decent reviews, but could not impress the audience in India. But looks like the Chinese audience is loving the film, even though it is not an Aamir Khan film as such. Anyway, with the film continuing its phenomenal run at the Chinese box office, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about Secret Superstar right here.