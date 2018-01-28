Secret Superstar China box office collection day 9: Aamir Khan’s film races towards the Rs 400 crore mark

Aamir Khan‘s Secret Superstar has been on a record breaking run at the Chinese market. The film has been breaking records one after the other and on day 9, it breached the Rs 375 crore mark. The film continues to rake in the moolah and today being a Sunday (day 10), we expect the film to see an upward trend and easily cross the Rs 400 crore mark. This will make it Aamir Khan’s second film to do so. Talking about the collections and current trend that Secret Superstar is following in China, trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned on Twitter, “#SecretSuperstar continues its DREAM RUN in China. Having crossed Rs 375 crore on Sat [Day 9], the film is expected to cross Rs 400 crore today [Sun; Day 10]. [Week 2] Fri $ 4.84 million, Sat $ 7.56 million. Total: $ 59.14 million [Rs 376.09 crore].”

Though this is not an out and out Aamir Khan film, his mere presence is enough to make the film a hit in the country. The superstar’s popularity in China is incredible. This factor paired with a sweet, message oriented film and a decent screen space (Secret Superstar has managed to garner 6000 plus screens in the country), has helped the movie perform so well at the Chinese ticket window. If you remember, Aamir Khan’s Dangal had collected in excess of Rs 1200 crore at the China box office, but will Secret Superstar be able to achieve this feat? Well we don’t think so, however, it might end up earning around Rs 600 – 700 crore in the country. What do you guys think? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – Is Secret Superstar the first Indian movie to get a revenue-share model in China?)

Directed by Advait Chandan, Secret Superstar revolves around a young Muslim girl (Zaira Wasim) who wants to take up singing. Her father disapproves of her passion and forbids her from singing. How she goes undercover, wins a competition and fulfils her dreams forms the rest of the story. This story has really connected with the Chinese audience and has helped get the movie a tremendous word of mouth publicity. With the film continuing its dream box office run in China, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about Secret Superstar right here.