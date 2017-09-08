Secret Superstar song Meri pyaari ammi: This track from Aamir Khan’s film will make you miss your mother dearly – Watch video

If you thought Maa from Taare Zameen Par is the most heartbreaking ode to a mother, here’s competition for it from yet another Aamir Khan film. Meri pyaari ammi from Secret Superstar comes very close to the TZP track. But there is a difference. This new track is happier than the previous one. But it will make you miss your mother miserably. Don’t be surprised if you are engulfed by a sudden urge to hug your mom tightly because this song can make you do that.

The trailer of the film made it clear that it is a story of a girl from a Muslim family, who wants to become a star singer. But her father isn’t too kicked about this dream of hers. He makes his displeasure apparent by breaking her guitar ruthlessly. She then decides to start her own Youtube channel and instantly becomes a rage. This is a story of the struggle between her and her family. But this song is an ode to her mother, who is also trying to help her realise her dreams and keep her kids happy. This video will definitely stir something in you.

Aamir Khan plays a cameo in the film. He is a creepy but famous rockstar and he has done complete justice to it. Do you remember that pick up line at the end of the trailer? It gave us the heebie-jeebies. And turns out we weren’t the only one who found him really creepy but Kiran Rao too. She revealed, “He wasn’t our first pick. I didn’t want him to play Shakti. He is a creepy character whom you wouldn’t want to share the room with. I told him, aapne abhi Dangal ki hai, yeh kaise karoge? (You have just done Dangal, how will you take such a role?) But he surprised us all.”

Well, it’s Aamir Khan…he can do anything! China will agree *winks*.