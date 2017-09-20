Secret Superstar song Sapna Re: This track from Aamir Khan starrer is all about fulfilling your dreams

Aamir Khan is back on the big screen with Secret Superstar. Even though Aamir Khan will be there in the film, it will be more of a special appearance. However, one thing that you can expect from the film that has Aamir Khan involved in any capacity is the fact that it’s surely gonna be an entertaining film with great content. Secret Superstar seems no different. The film has so far released two songs and both of them are quite high on melody. Aamir Khan, today, released another song and that too just like others is high on melody. The music of the song is composed by Amit Trivedi and is sung by Meghna Mishra. The lyrics of the song are written by Kausar Munir.

This feel good song talks about the endless dreams we have as an innocent child. They say when you are young you believe possibilities are endless. This song talks about those endless possibilities in life. The yearning to fulfil those dreams. Also read: Secret Superstar song Meri pyaari ammi: This track from Aamir Khan’s film will make you miss your mother dearly – Watch video

Coming to the visuals, the cinematography does full justice to the song. The world we’ve been exposed to in this particular song is nothing short of a dreamland.

Check out the song below:

Talking about the main lead of the film, Zaira Wasim, it’s her endearing quality that makes this song a feel good one.

And coming back to Aamir Khan’s character in the film. He is a creepy but famous rockstar and he has done complete justice to it. Do you remember that pick up line at the end of the trailer? It gave us the heebie-jeebies. And turns out we weren’t the only one who found him really creepy but Kiran Rao too. She revealed, “He wasn’t our first pick. I didn’t want him to play Shakti. He is a creepy character whom you wouldn’t want to share the room with. I told him, aapne abhi Dangal ki hai, yeh kaise karoge? (You have just done Dangal, how will you take such a role?) But he surprised us all.” Also read: Secret Superstar song Main Kaun Hoon: This heart -touching number throws light on Zaira Wasim’s struggle in the film

