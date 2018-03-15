Sehban Azim on dating Jennifer Winget: We have always been very good friends and that’s how we want to keep it

In a few days, Bepannaah will go on air in Colors. The show stars Jennifer Winget, Harshad Chopra, Sehban Azim and Namita Dubey. There is a lot of excitement because Jennifer and Harshad are teaming up for the first time. However, before their romance gets underway, we will see Jennifer and Sehban as a lovey-dovey couple. The two are best friends in real life and rumoured to be dating as well. This has increased everyone’s curiosity about their onscreen chemistry. The two have constantly maintained that they are just good friends. In a statement, Sehban said, “I know Jennifer since the last eight years. We both are happily single and want to stay that way right now. The idea is to love yourself first and then to love anyone else. That’s because if you don’t love yourself you can’t love anyone else also. This is the whole idea of life, and we are trying to figure that out.” (Also Read: Bepannaah promo: Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopra’s show is a tale of infidelity)

Sehban is very close to Jennifer and we often see them partying together. He was also present for her house-warming in Goa. The actor says, ““After knowing Jennie for so many years, I find her to be a very strong girl and I respect her for everything. As friends, we share a lot of things like taking advice from each other, fighting at times on small things. But we’ve always been very good friends and that’s how we want to keep it. Rather than twisting the situations for us, it’s better to stick to friendship only.” (Also Read: Jennifer Winget’s traditional outings for Bepannaah promotions are not to be missed; view pics)

He added, “The relationship absolutely gets ruined once we turn friendship into a relationship. I’ve been into relationships before and eventually what happens is that you get too much into each other and then it spoils everything. I don’t understand relationships anymore as I have always had bad experiences. I would rather say, all the experiences have taught me a lot about life.” His good friend and co-star Jennifer also maintains that she is single in life. She stated, “I don’t really plan so much in life. When anything has to happen, it will happen. As of now, I am not seeing anyone. I am very lucky for all the love I receive in my life.”