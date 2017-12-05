Whoa! A set worth Rs 7 crore created for Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan recently concluded their first leg of the shoot for Kedarnath in the foothills of Himalayas, where the film is based. The team begins shooting for the second schedule within a few days in Mumbai. A huge set has been erected in Mumbai’s Film City. Says a source, “They have replicated the entire holy city at a whopping cost. A model of the Kedarnath temple has also been designed. Since the film is an inter-faith love story, set against the backdrop of the devastating Uttarakhand floods, the makers plan to shoot the flood sequences now. Hence, this will be the city that will go under the water. Huge water tankers, too, are going to be made available for the shoot.” Also read: It’s Official! Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kedarnath to release on December 21, 2018

The set has cost the producers a bomb. According to the source, “Prernaa Arora and Abhishek Kapoor, who are co-producing the film, didn’t want to compromise on their vision. Building the whole set has cost them a whopping Rs 7 crore. In recent times, this is one of the biggest sets that has been created.”

A few months ago, Aanand L Rai, too, created portions of Meerut in Mumbai since shooting in real locations with Shah Rukh Khan would have been difficult. The Kedarnath producers, also have a reason. “They shot the major portions in Kedarnath during the first schedule, but they cannot shoot the flood scenes there. It has to be done in a controlled environment. So, they decided to put in money to recreate Kedarnath in Mumbai itself,” the source adds.