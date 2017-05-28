A suave and sexy Shah Rukh Khan will make your heart skip a beat with these pics

Shah Rukh Khan is the most handsome man we have in Bollywood. There is no contesting the idea that he can charm anyone with his dimpled smile, bedroom eyes, and electric personality. Add a well groomed beard to these traits and his sexiness is multiplied by a 100. Since pictures speak a thousand words, we will let the actor’s latest photoshoot do the talking.

Two pictures have been shared by popular photographer Colston Julian from a Lux photoshoot featuring SRK. The actor looks dapper in a stylish black suit, and a cute bowtie. His killer gaze will make your heart skip a beat. “Ur pic makes me miss my beard!” SRK told Colston on Twitter. Sexy, and suave – SRK is sincerely oozing a James Bond like killer vibe in these pictures.

Yesterday, SRK celebrated his son AbRam 4th birthday. He took to his social media pages, and shared a picture of Abram and Suhana and wrote, “Exhausted after the little ones party!! Jumping Jacks r a killer. Phew.”

Shah Rukh will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s next. The romantic drama is yet untitled and stars Anushka Sharma as the female lead. SRK has also begun shooting for Anand L Rai’s untitled film, in which he plays a dwarf. Though no confirmation yet, but reportedly stars Anushka, again, and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. This will be the second time these three actors will come together after Yash Chopra’s swansong Jab Tak Hai Jaan. “That movie is very exciting, very different. To me, it is technologically most superior movie ever been made in India. I don’t want to show-off, but it is one of its kinds and will start next month. I am very excited.” he had said last month during a media interaction.