Shab song O Saathi: Arijit Singh-Mithoon recreate the magic of Aashiqui 2 with this heart-wrenching number

After last month’s Maatr, Raveena Tandon is back to mesmerise us with yet another performance of hers…this time in Onir’s Shab. The teaser of the upcoming song was out a few days ago and now the full song is out and I must say it is bound to be a chartbuster, if promoted well. The song has a haunting tune and Arijit Singh’s soothing voice. The music is by Mithoon, who has made a name for himself by delivering chartbusters by the dozen. Considering that the film was supposed to release early last year, it is a good move by the makers to rope in Mithoon and Arijit Singh for the song that is sure to get the film noticed despite the delay in its release.

The song reminds me of Tere Bin from Bas Ek Pal both tune as well as visually. In fact talking about the visuals, they blend in well with the song and give it an ethereal feel. The song features Raveena Tandon, Ashish Bisht and Arpita Chatterjee. And we must say Raveena looks damn hot in this one. Don’t believe me? Check it out yourself:

But songs from Onir’s film are usually melodious be it those from Bas Ek Pal like Tere Bin or from lesser known I Am that had quite a few soothing tracks.

Last year, while talking about the film and the presence of Raveena Tandon, as it was supposed to be her comeback, Onir, the director of the film, had told PTI, “Yes it will be, because she had a small role in ‘Bombay Velvet’. I genuinely feel she is an incredible actress and I was wanting to work with her on this film since a long time. She will surprise everyone with her performance in the film.”

The official synopsis of the film goes, “Set in Delhi, the film stars Raveena Tandon, Ashish Bisht and Arpita Chatterjee and French actor Simon Frenay. ‘Shab’ is a story of people coming from different walks of life, some in the search for love and some towards realisation of their dreams but get caught in the web of circumstances of an unforgiving city.”

Produced by Sanjay Suri, Bhavna Talwar, Mohan Mulani and Onir, ‘Shab’ is scheduled to release in India on June 30, 2017.