Exclusive: Shab song O Saathi first look, Arijit Singh’s this track promises to be a treat for all the romantics – view HQ pics

After starring in hard-hitting Maatr, last month, Raveena Tandon will be back on the big screen with another film of hers. The film in question is Shab, directed by Onir. For the uninitiated, it is a delayed release and was supposed to release early last year.

The teaser of the upcoming song was out few days ago and now we’ve got our hands on the exclusive images from the song, which will be out later today. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and the music of the film is composed by Mithoon. With the superhit combination of Mithoon and Arijit Singh, the song is bound to become the chartbuster.

In fact whatever little we’ve heard of it in the teaser, it makes us excited for the song.

Last year while talking about the film and the presence of Raveena Tandon, as it was supposed to be her comeback, Onir, the director of the film, had told PTI, “Yes it will be, because she had a small role in ‘Bombay Velvet’. I genuinely feel she is an incredible actress and I was wanting to work with her on this film since a long time. She will surprise everyone with her performance in the film.”

The official synopsis of the film goes, “Set in Delhi, the film stars Raveena Tandon, Ashish Bisht and Arpita Chatterjee and French actor Simon Frenay. ‘Shab’ is a story of people coming from different walks of life, some in the search for love and some towards realization of their dreams but get caught in the web of circumstances of an unforgiving city.”

Produced by Sanjay Suri, Bhavna Talwar, Mohan Mulani and Onir, ‘Shab’ is scheduled to release in India on July 30, 2017.