Shabana Azmi tells Shah Rukh Khan that Suhana will be an incredible actor

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter is an aspiring actress. She turned 17 last week, and finishing her studies before she steps into the film industry. And if Shabana Azmi is to go by she will be a good actress.

Veteran actress Shabana took to her Twitter to pass on her predictions for Suhana to her dad. As she retweeted a picture of Suhana with her baby brother AbRam, she wrote, “Mark my words #Suhanakhan is going to be a seriously good actor.Ive watched a short clip of her acting and it was terrific.Bless her” What a sweet compliment! Right? Imagine if all the teenagers in the world got the right kind of encouragement like this one. Soon, SRK replied: “How sweet are you to say that. & of course when u say it then it’s big encouragement for the little one. Thanks.” Aww..how sweet!

How sweet are you to say that. & of course when u say it then it’s big encouragement for the little one. Thanks. https://t.co/hfFW8hx3o2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 28, 2017

In case you were wondering where you can see a glimpse of Suhana Khan’s acting talent, here is a video of her performing at a play which was a modern version of Cinderella-

She is good, right?

In an interview SRK had said, “I’d like her to be on the cover of magazines like all my heroines are, wear any kind of clothes she wants to wear, and look sexy and beautiful. I want her to feel attractive, beautiful and respected, and more importantly, I want her to work hard. There are days when I feel down — the only reason I get up and go to work is when I think of her.”

Though he also has a strict mandate for Suhana to pursue acting as a career. “I have only one mandate where she’s concerned: she can act, but she has to study first.” he added.

Further Shah Rukh said: “She can be an actor if she has the passion and guts to work five times harder than me and get paid 10 times less than I do, if times don’t change for women actors. I want her to experience what my female co-stars have gone through. My daughter will be an actor like them and I want (her) to feel the pain.”