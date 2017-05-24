Yayy! Kanchi Kaul is all set to return to television and we can’t be more happy – View Pic

Kanchi Kaul, wife of Kumkum Bhagya actor Shabbir Ahluwalia, is all set to return to television after her maternity break. The actress,who is currently shooting in Bangkok, broke the good news on her Instagram account. She posted a picture of hers where she is seen getting ready for her shot. Kanchi is super happy to be back in action after a hiatus of many years. As can be seen in the comment section, the little announcement as got her fans really excited.

Check out her post here –

#shootlife #vanityvantoilets #freezing #socool A post shared by kanchikaul (@kanchikaul) on May 17, 2017 at 7:32pm PDT

Kanchi got married to Shabbir in 2011. She gave birth to her first baby, Azai, in 2014 and second one, Ivarr, in February 2016. The beautiful mommy has always maintained that her children are her priority. Now that they are all grown up, she decided to return to work. She has earlier Kanchi has earlier starred in serials like ‘Ek Ladki Anjaani Si’, ‘Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi…Meri Bhabhi …’, ‘Bhabhi’ and ‘Maayka’. She also appeared in a movie called ‘Woh Tera Naam Tha’.