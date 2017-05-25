Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh arrive at Sachin: A Billion Dreams premiere – view HQ pics

The premiere of Sachin: A Billion Dreams is being held today. The first screening was attended by the Indian Cricket Team, and the second screening was held for the B-Town. Sachin: A Billion Dreams is a docudrama, directed by Emmy-nominated James Erskine, that traces the life of Sachin Tendulkar and tells us why exactly he is known as the God of cricket by Indians.

Industry wallahs turned up in support of Sachin’s film at the premiere, while having the knowledge that this movie might just hit the ball out of the court, and become the most successful film of the year. Thankfully, no one seems to be thinking on these lines, as celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan attended the premiere showing warmth and affection to Sachin.

Here is definitive proof that happiness exists. Just look at this picture of Aamir Khan hugging Sachin, and we bet you’d feel a jolt of happiness in your heart.

Shah Rukh Khan was there too. He posed something like this at a moment. After Angelina Jolie he is my favourite to have pulled off this pose. Also Read: Virat Kohli wraps his arm around girlfriend Anushka Sharma at the screening of Sachin: A Billion Dreams – View pics

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon were there together, because Raabta.

Zaheer and Sagarika found time from their celebratory mood and came down to support Sachin.

Asha Bhosle was there too!

John Abraham also attended the screening, and dayum was he looking hot.

Anil Kapoor brought his jhakkas style to the red carpet.

Ranveer Singh was dressed as per the occasion for a change

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Amitabh Bachchan were there too. And this is has got to be the best picture from the night!

Sachin: A Billion Dreams opens in theaters this Friday. The movie has been declared tax-free in Kerala, Odisha and Chhattisgarh.