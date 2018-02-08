Shah Rukh, Aishwarya, Deepika, Varun attend Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi’s birthday bash – watch video

It is hard to believe that Karan Johar’s twins, Yash and Roohi, have turned a year old already. Seems like yesterday when the filmmaker had shared the news of becoming a father with all of us. But, well, time flies and the adorable duo is one! And obviously, their stylish director-producer father went all out to make it a memorable affair. We hear that while the kiddie flock had a separate party early in the evening, the grown-ups also gathered together late in the evening to wish and bless the babies. (Also read: [Unseen Pics] Taimur, AbRam, Aaradhya come together to celebrate Karan Johar’s babies Yash and Roohi’s first birthday)

The party was a grand affair attended by the who’s who of the industry. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan accompanied Aaradhya to the do, Shah Rukh Khan also came in with AbRam perched on his lap, playing with a toy. Arpita Khan Sharma arrived with Ahil and Tusshar Kapoor accompanied Laksshya. Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Soha Ali Khan arrived solo for the party. Check out the video of all those who attend the party right here…

Apart from making their presence felt, celebs also took to social media to share pictures with the babies and wish them there. Seems like the cute twins already have quite a fan-following. From time to time, Karan keeps sharing pictures of the babies and regales us with stories of their antics. It is heartening to see how KJo has taken to fatherhood like a fish to water. From what we heard, he even has a nursery built at his office so that he can spend maximum time with his tots there. No wonder their first birthday was such a big deal for him.