Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan REFUSED to work together not once, but thrice – read exclusive details…

It is a fact that Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan make one helluva sizzling pair. Be it Devdas, Mohabbatein or Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, both these superstars have always turned up the heat on the silver screen. A few days ago, they once again turned a lot of heads as they struck a pose at the Vogue Women of the Year Awards 2017. Since then fans want to see the duo work together for a film. There were reports of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film and a few others too, but looks like Shah Rukh and Aishwarya have refused to work with each other, not once but thrice in the recent few months!

Yes, our source revealed to us EXCLUSIVELY, “Ever since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil released, Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been offered three big films together. However, they have refused all three of them.” So, is all not well between the duo? The source clarified, “Shah Rukh and Aishwarya share a great bond. They had a wonderful time together at a recent event too. But they refused all the movies offered to them just because they weren’t up to the mark. They would love to work together once again, but only when the right script comes their way. For now, they are not doing or are not in talks for any film.” What do you guys have to say about this hot inside scoop? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – Vogue Women Of The Year 2017 Red Carpet: Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma glam up the night – View HQ Pics)

In the meantime, Shah Rukh Khan is currently working on Aanand L Rai’s film along with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, while Aishwarya is working with Anil Kapoor in Fanney Khan. Anyway, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest dope from the world of B-town right here…