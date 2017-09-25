Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s bonding on the Vogue Women Of The Year red carpet make us wish they do a film soon – watch video

Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan met yesterday night on the red carpet of Vogue Women Of Year awards and gave us some of the most memorable moments of 2017. It’s a pity that these two have only done handful of movies. And the last time we saw them was in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which did no justice to their chemistry. SRK was seen in a fleeting role and thus, we didn’t get enough time to enjoy their romance. But their connection is so real and organic that we want the filmmakers to pay heed to these pictures pronto. It’s not just the chemistry between the two that works but the camaraderie that they share. There is genuine respect and love for each other.

We have pictures of them from the event and they are simply fab. Shah Rukh was posing for the shutterbugs alone and he suddenly noticed Aishwarya entering. The gentleman that he is, SRK went and greeted. He even helped her walk because the trail of her dress was pretty long. They then had a brief conversation which made us believe in fairy tales again. They may not have worked together in a film for a long time now but there is no chemistry lost there. Check out the pictures right here…

Don’t you think it’s an utter disservice to mankind for not pairing them up in a movie? We totally think so.