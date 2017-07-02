Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma to visit multiple nightclubs for the promotions of upcoming song Beech Beech Mein from Jab Harry Met Sejal

In sync with the spree of treating the audience with innovative marketing strategies, the makers of ‘Jab Harry met Sejal’ have decided to stay true to the title of the song, which will surely prove to be a treat to the Mumbaikars.

The duo will be grooving at nightclubs on 3rd July 2017 and are scheduled to visit clubs from South Mumbai to the suburbs of the city.

‘Beech Beech Mein’ will showcase Shah Rukh and Anushka grooving to the lively tunes of Pritam amidst a club set up.

The makers of ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ are laying a unique marketing grammar. After releasing a series of ‘mini trails’ as an unconventional introduction to the audience to film’s characters, Harry and Sejal, the makers also visited Ahmedabad to connect with girls named Sejal as they launched their first song ‘Radha’ amongst the girls.

Visiting the clubs to Mumbai as they launch the second song ‘ Beech Beech Mein’ serves as yet another marketing strategy by Team ‘Jab Harry met Sejal.’ Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal, Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai, Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again – Films to watch out for in the second half of 2017

The Imtiaz Ali directorial is currently garnering tremendous love from the audience across for its timely released content, leaving the audience hooked and in anticipation for the film’s release.

‘Jab Harry met Sejal’ will showcase Anushka essay for the first time the role of a Gujarati girl names Sejal Jhaveri while Shah Rukh plays a Punjabi guy named Harinder Singh Nehra. The film is all set to release on August 4th 2017.