Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal first poster has some serious SWAG!

Shah Rukh Khan’s next release is Jab Harry Met Sejal. This will be the third time SRK will be teaming up with Anushka Sharma, and the first time with director Imitaz Ali. The title of the movie has had its fair share of rumours and speculations. The production of the movie began with by simply calling it “Production no. 52”, and then there were rumours that it is titled The Ring, Rehnuma, or even Raula at one point. We earlier told you that the movie has been titled Jab Harry Met Sejal,seems to be inspired by the popular romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally. Now, makers are inches closer to revealing the name officially, and the first step is a fresh poster featuring the two leads. The latest poster of the film has been shared by Anushka, on her Twitter handle, though it only reads half the title of the movie i.e. ‘Jab Harry’. We are left wondering why so!

The poster is full of swag, and we are totally loving it. It paints a very upbeat picture for the movie as we see SRK dancing in middle of the street, probably doing bhangra, as onlookers cheer for him. Anushka is also there on the poster, laughing out loud, in the background. There is a hand drawn map of the world superimposed on the poster, again hinting at travelling part of the plot. There is also a ring with a pink heart shaped gem on it, which sure must play an important part in the film. And of course a Rumi quote adds the finishing touch. For this one it is, “What you seek is seeking you!”

Well, the plot of the film still remains unknown, and will only be unveiled with the trailer. So, far we know that SRK plays a tour guide, who hails from Punjab, named Harry which is short for Harinder Singh Nehra. And Anushka will essay the role of a Gujarati girl, named Sejal. Together the two characters will embark on a journey across Prague, Amsterdam, Lisbon and Budapest. Like any other Imtiaz Ali film, travelling is going to play a vital role for the plot in Jab Harry Met Sejal as well.

Jab Harry Met Sejal is slated to be released on August 11. The film has been produced by Gauri Khan and Imtiaz Ali.