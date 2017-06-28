Shah Rukh Khan and Arijit Singh are coming up with a Rain Song from Jab Harry Met Sejal – view pic

After releasing a foot tapping “Main Bani Teri Radha”, makers of Jab Harry Met Sejal are all set to make us fall in love with life with Arijit Singh number allegedly titled “Idhar Ka Hi Hoon Main”. The few lines of the track were revealed by Shah Rukh Khan himself on his Twitter account. He posted a picture from the shoot with caption, “Imtiaz @ipritamofficial @raiisonai Idhar ka hi hoon main,udhar ka raha,safar ka hi hoon main safar ka raha Rain song”

Well going by the kind of lyrics the song’s gonna possess it sounds like “Safarnama” and “Tu Koi Aur Hai” from Tamasha or “Phir Se Ud Chala” from Rockstar. It’s not at all surprising as Imtiaz Ali films tend to feature songs that talk about life. With Pritam as the composer and Arijit Singh crooning it, there’s no doubt the song’s gonna be chartbuster.

As all earlier collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and Arijit Singh songs have been huge hits. Be it Manwa Laage from Happy New Year, Janam Janam and Gerua from Dilwale, Zaalima from Raees etc. Also read: Dear Shah Rukh Khan, don’t expect Pahlaj Nihalani to clear ‘intercourse’ from Jab Harry Met Sejal trailer anytime soon

Check out the pic below:

Jab Harry Met Sejal is slated for an August 4, 2017 release and will mark the union of Imtiaz Ali and Shah Rukh Khan for the first time. It also marks the reunion of Anushka Sharma with Shah Rukh Khan after 2012’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Also read: 10 jokes on Salman Khan’s Tubelight getting defused at the box office that will crack you up…PS: Even Shah Rukh Khan isn’t spared

Here’s waiting for the song with baited breathe…