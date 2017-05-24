It’s happening for REAL! Shah Rukh and Brad Pitt meet up for a talk show and here are the first pics

We still can’t believe this legendary meeting is actually happening right here in Mumbai. I mean, we just reported to you about Brad Pitt’s secret visit to Mumbai for the promotions of his Netflix film, War Machine. And look what we found.. FIRST Pictures of Brad chatting up with Shah Rukh Khan in the city. Yes, we’ve finally got our hands on these photos of SRK and Brad Pitt sharing a platform and with what it looks like, both the legends have come together for a talk show. Host and famous Bollywood critic Rajeev Masand too tweeted a picture of Brad and Shah Rukh stating, “Incredibly excited to moderate a conversation btwn 2 of the biggest global superstars: @iamsrk & #BradPitt. Airs tomorow (Thur) on @CNNnews18” Now doesn’t that clearly sum up what’s in store for us? Omg, it definitely can’t get any better than this for it’s such an intellectual combination put together. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan to host Brad Pitt in Mumbai tonight?

No wonder Brad’s ‘Pitt’ stop in Mumbai was kept a top secret until today because had everyone known about it, the reactions would have been more inclined towards his visit to India than the motive behind him exchanging ideas with SRK. From the little that we know, Brad arrived in the city this morning and has been staying at the Trident Hotel in South Mumbai. While speculations suggest Shah Rukh is planning to host Brad Pitt at his Mannat residence tonight. It’s left to see who all from Bollywood are going to be in attendance.

Here, check out Brad Pitt and Shah Rukh Khan’s pictures from the Netflix War Machine event held today…

Talking about War Machine, it is the big budget satirical comedy starring Brad Pitt as General McMahon whose cocky reputation lands him in trouble. Produced by his company Plan B, which has earlier produced films such as Oscar-winners 12 Years A Slave and Moonlight, War Machine is based on the bestselling non-fiction book The Operators: The Wild and Terrifying inside Story of America’s War in Afghanistan.

