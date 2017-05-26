Shah Rukh Khan and Brad Pitt share meaningful insights on cinema, filmmaking and much more – Watch video

Brad Pitt and Shah Rukh Khan – two of the most popular global actors were under one roof last week. Hollywood superstar, Brad Pitt, was in India, primarily because his company is all set to venture into production with War Machine releasing worldwide today. His meeting with SRK in India was organised by Netflix, with a very few journalists having been invited to witness it. We don’t know as to why was this such a hush hush affair unlike Justin Bieber’s visit to India. So Brad and Shah Rukh indulged in some interesting conversation, where they discussed cinema and filmmaking in depth. They also discussed how their perception of working with people in the respective industries has changed over the years. (ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan and Brad Pitt sharing a stage together has left Twitter mesmerised – read tweets)

SRK and Brad shared some meaningful insights about the same. Let’s take you through it!

In case if you have been wondering if Brad will ever do a Bollywood movie.. Fellas.. It ain’t gonna happen any time soon. “I have great respect for Indian cinema because it has its own film language, its own stars and has created place of its own… That is what we enjoy over there,” Pitt said.

This isn’t the first time that Brad has come to India. The actor was in India last in 2006 with his then girlfriend and actress-filmmaker, Angelina Jolie, daughter Zahara and son Maddox. They were in the country for a few months for the filming of A Mighty Heart.

You can watch the full video interview right here:



War Machine also stars Anthony Michael Hall, Anthony Hayes, Topher Grace, Will Poulter, Tilda Swinton, and Ben Kingsley in key roles.