Shah Rukh Khan and Brad Pitt sharing a stage together has left Twitter mesmerised – read tweets

Brad Pitt surprised Mumbai when he landed in the City of Dreams in a secret visit to promote his upcoming Netflix movie, War Machine. Brad Pitt had held the premier of the war satire at MAMI, and it was Shah Rukh Khan who played the host. This is not Brad Pitt’s first visit to India. He had earlier been here with his former wife, Angelina Jolie, when she was shooting in Pune for A Mighty Heart, which was their own production. War Machine is directed by David Michod, and is often touted to be Netflix’s biggest movie till date.

And when SRK takes the mic and has the company of a Hollywood star as a guest, expect metaphorical fireworks to happen. Well, that’s exactly what happened when SRK had Brad Pitt entertained and even tried to make him do the iconic SRK pose. They talked about movies, Bollywood and how Brad Pitt can never make it here because he can’t dance. They even shared their ‘disappointment’ about how their kids don’t like their movies.

And Twitter has just loved their interaction, or the idea of having them share a single frame. Here are some of the reactions on the social networking site…

A Netflix movie got Shah Rukh and Brad Pitt together. Let that sink in. Hey Cannes film fest, up yours. — सात्विक स्नोब (@NotSoSnob) May 24, 2017

Brad Pitt uses SRK to promote his new movie in India. SRK is the new Kapil Sharma of Hollywood — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) May 25, 2017

Brad Pitt: “I want to see the Taj Mahal, Qutub Minar, Gateway of India…” SRK: “Fuck that ye dekh, lungi dance, lungi dance, lungi dance–” — Akshar (@AksharPathak) May 25, 2017

Log 300 Cr, 500 Cr kar rahe hain aur yaha Baadshah India ko Represent kar raha hai

We proud of you @iamsrk #SRKwithBradPitt pic.twitter.com/QMSu7B8EKt — Dying For SRK’s Next (@WordsOf_Nature) May 25, 2017

Two founders of fight club in a single picture.

One in LA #BradPitt ,another in Mumbai(Wankhede)@iamsrk #SRKwithBradPitt

PS: Always a fan pic.twitter.com/v2fnjhLmsW — Pankaj Pawadiya (@PankajPawadiya) May 25, 2017

#BradPitt : i have done split personality, con man, historical figure, reverse aging, what have u done ? SRK: this#SRKwithBradPitt pic.twitter.com/m6oTVtfQzg — cantstandya (@hangmenow_) May 25, 2017

War Machine also stars Anthony Michael Hall, Anthony Hayes, Topher Grace, Will Poulter, Tilda Swinton, and Ben Kingsley, and will have its official release on May 26.